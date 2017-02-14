Malayalam actor Baburaj stabbed over water dispute

Malayalam actor Baburaj was stabbed Malayalam actor Baburaj was stabbed

Malayalam actor Baburaj was stabbed on Wednesday at his resort in Adimali of Idukki district following a dispute with the locals. The actor was immediately taken to a hospital and is still under medical care at the Ernakulam Rajagiri hospital. He is said to be out of danger.

According to reports, Baburaj got into a heated argument with locals when he brought in a few labourers to clean the pond located at his resort, Whitemist Emerald. The pond is one of the main water sources for the neighbours living around the resort and they objected to the cleaning. They contented that they draw water from the pond for their daily use and draining it will cause water shortage during the summer.

The argument turned violent and one of the locals stabbed Baburaj in the chest with a knife, inflicting a deep cut. The person, who attacked the actor with the knife, has been identified as Sunny, a native of Kallar. Baburaj was first taken to Adimali hospital for the first aid and later he was moved to the Ernakulam Rajagiri hospital for further treatment. Some of the locals who were involved in the incident have been taken into police custody.

Baburaj first made his mark in the Malayalam film industry playing negative roles and later he started doing comedy. His role in the 2011 film, Salt N Pepper, made him the most sought after comedian in the industry, Later, more opportunities to play comic roles came his way with films like Ordinary and Mayamohini. In 2009, he made his debut as a director with Black Dalia, which had Suresh Gopi in the lead role. He also directed Prithviraj in the 2011 film, Manushyamrugam. He has also produced Malayalam and Tamil films and acted in 2004 Bollywood film, Hulchul.

