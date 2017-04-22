Mahabharata: Manju Warrier is proud that Randamoozham is getting its own movie adaptation with Mohanlal in the lead

Manju Warrier supports Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and his upcoming project Mahabharata. Manju Warrier supports Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and his upcoming project Mahabharata.

Mohanlal announced the dream project, Mahabharata just a few days ago. He also said that he will be portraying the role of Bheema in this film. Adapted from MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randamoozham, this project is expected to be way ahead of the anticipated Baahubali: The Conclusion in terms of visual effects. Now, actor Manju Warrier, who is currently working in Aami, a biopic of poet Kamala Das’s life has lauded the project. This amid many like KRK trolling Lalettan has come as a show of support for the actor. She will also be working with Mohanlal in Odiyan soon.

She took to her official Facebook page and wrote, “Like every Malayali, I too feel proud and happy to see our veteran novelist M T Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randamoozham getting a film adaptation titled, ‘Mahabharata’. It will be a milestone for Indian cinema as the film promises to be highly advanced in terms of technical and visual aspects, with countrywide collaborations. Randamoozham is a sculpture made with words by the maestro MT sir, written by putting in his soul. I believe that the final output would also be such a classic…. Our dear Lalettan will portray the epic character Bheeman in the film and immortalise Bheema’s journey with his legendary acts and natural expressions which we can eagerly wait to watch on the big screen. I also wish that the director VA Shrikumar Menon happens to fit in all the Mahabharata events brilliantly in his frames. Waiting for the ‘Mahabharata’ days…” She also wished the producer BR Shetty in her post for allowing the budget that such a dream project would need.

Mohanlal also wrote on his blog that he will be concentrating on this project the most for the next couple of years. After being trolled by Kamaal R Khan, a self-proclaimed critic, and many showing doubts that the actor could pull off playing a character like Bheema, he said he will concentrate on preparing for his role. Though there are speculations that talks are on with Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Babu to play the role of Krishna, there have been no official confirmation about the rest of the cast for this mega-budget project.

