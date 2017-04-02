Lucifer: Mohanlal, Prithviraj come together to end all rumours

Mohanlal with his Lucifer team. Mohanlal with his Lucifer team.

In order to put all the speculations to rest once and for all, Malayalam stalwarts Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Murali Gopy and Antony Perumbavoor called a press meet to officially announce that the pre-production work of Lucifer begins on Sunday. Despite repeated clarifications, speculations were rife that the film has been shelved for unknown reasons.

Lucifer was announced in September last year and it marks the directorial debut of Prithviraj. Mohanlal plays the lead role in the film, which will be scripted by Murali Gopy. “After announcing Lucifer, I did not get an opportunity to meet Lalettan to discuss the film with him as a director due to his other commitments. For me, this day marks the official beginning of the project,” he said in a video message posted on Mohanlal’s Facebook page, where he also sought the love and support of his fans for his directorial debut.

Talking to the media, Prithviraj said that the script of Lucifer is a work in progress and so they have not decided the remaining cast for the film. He also added that he was also open to acting in the film, in case he felt a role required an actor like him.

Mohanlal said that he was also very excited about the project. “I’m glad that Prithviraj chose me to act in his directorial debut. There are films which were helmed by actors-turned-directors but probably this is the first time a young actor like Prithviraj will be directing a senior actor like me. There is always an excitement in doing things for the first time. It is now their responsibility to make this a very good movie,” said the Pulimurugan actor.

Murali said that Lucifer will not just be written to satisfy the huge fan base of Mohanlal, it will also have some level of “creative quality.” The film will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Earlier, the buzz was that Lucifer was a brainchild of late director Rajesh Pillai and Murali Gopy. The duo wanted to make this film years ago. However, the project never took off. It seems nothing happens ahead of its time. The shooting for the film begins in May next year.

