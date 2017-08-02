South Indian actor Kushboo makes her Malayalam TV debut with Nandhini. South Indian actor Kushboo makes her Malayalam TV debut with Nandhini.

Actor Kushboo is a very well known face among the Malayalam film audience. She has shared the screen space with the stalwarts of the Malayalam film industry such as Mohanlal and Mammootty in her long and illustrious career. Now, Kushboo will be making her Malayalam serial debut with the hit show Nandhini.

Kushboo is the latest to join the star cast of the television series.

The hit show is directed by Tamil filmmaker Raj Kapoor, who has directed the films of Sathyaraj, Arjun Sarja, Ajith and other biggies of Tamil cinema in the past. Kushboo’s husband Sundar C has written the story for this mega serial.

The show is already a hit with the Malayalam audience.

“Nandhini is a very popular supernatural television fiction series that telecasts on Surya TV. It is one of the biggest in terms of production values in the south market and is being aired on SUN TV network’s four general entertainment channels namely Sun TV, Surya TV, Gemini TV & Udaya TV,” said the showrunners in the statement.

In the serial Nandhini, Kushboo plays a goddess who protects the tribal people with her divine powers. According to the show producers, Khushboo’s role will bring in a lot of new twists and turns to the story.

Kushboo was a reigning queen of the big screen during the late 1980s and the 1990s. She acted in numerous Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu movies. Some of her Malayalam hits include Manathe Kottaram, Uncle Bun and Mr Marumakan among others.

