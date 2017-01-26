Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram is gearing up for February release

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram set to release in February Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram set to release in February

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Jayaraj is now busy as he is gearing up to release his ambitious film Veeram. The film, which was screened at the BRICS Film Festival in Delhi last year, will open in theatres on February 24.

According to reports, makers of the epic-drama tried to release the film during Christmas, but the box office was packed with the popular commercial films, including Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Jomonte Suviseshangal, Fukri and Ezra. These films did not hit the screens as planned due to the theatre strike, which stalled the new films till the second week of the January.

Veeram is one of the most-anticipated films of Malayalam this year and it has ramped up expectations of the audience with its trailer. And it also got the international recognition after the film joined the Oscar race in the original song category. The film’s song ‘We Will Rise’ has made it to the list of 91 other songs eligible for the coveted Academy Awards.

With a budget of Rs 35 crore, Veeram is one of the costliest film ever made in the Malayalam film industry. National Award-winning filmmaker Jayraj is quite confident of the film becoming both a commercial and critical hit.

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor has managed to get the attention of the viewers with his warrior avatar and intense performance shown in the teaser trailer. Model-turned-actor Himarsha Venkatsamy plays the female lead.

It also has an impressive technical crew, including, Hollywood musician Jeff Rona, stunt choreographer Allan Poppleton, and award-winning make-up artist Trefor Proud.

Veeram is the big screen adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and it is set in 13th century Kerala. The film resuscitates the real life character made famous through folklore, literature and songs. It revolves around the life of warrior Chandu Chekavar and his quest for power. Chekavars were legendary warriors in Kerala who would often fight battles for the noblemen in the ancient kingdom.

