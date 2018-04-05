Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passes away

Kollam Ajith breathed his last on April 5. Kollam Ajith breathed his last on April 5.

Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith passed away on Thursday morning.

The actor was undergoing treatment for stomach-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala. He breathed his last at 3:40 am on Thursday.

Kollam Ajith made his silver screen debut with Padmarajan’s 1983 film Parannu Parannu Parannu. While the actor was mostly seen in villainous and supporting roles, he played the lead role in 1989 film Agnipravesham. Some of his best-known films are Yuvajanotsavam, Nadodikkattu, No.20 Madras Mail, Nirnayam, Aaraam Thampuran, Olympiyan Anthony Adam and Valliettan among others. Besides his stint in the Malayalam film industry, the actor also starred in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He also helmed Malayalam films Calling Bell and Pakal Pole.

Kollam Ajith, who was last seen in 2012 film Ivan Ardhanaari, is survived by his wife Prameela, daughter Gayathri and son Sreehari.

More details awaited.

