Kerala HC orders S Durga must be screened at IFFI

Kerala High Court today directed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to screen Malayalam film S Durga, which was pulled out from the list of selected films in the fest’s Indian Panorama section.

On November 11, the news broke that the I&B ministry dropped S Durga and Marathi movie Nude from the government-sponsored festival without intimating the jury that selects films for the Indian Panorama category. Three days later, S Durga director Sanal Sasidharan moved the Kerala High Court against the film’s exclusion.

Elated with the HC’s order, Sanal spoke to indianexpress,com, and called the decision a victory of democracy. “I am very happy. It is not my victory, it is the victory of all those people, who stood behind this film. It is the victory of our cinema, our democracy. A lot of people came out in support of the film and even sacrificed, like our jury members, it is their victory,” the director said.

Sanal, who is currently in Australia for a film festival, will not be able to attend IFFI, currently taking place in Goa. But the director hopes that more and more people, especially those who thought S Durga to be “defamatory,” should watch the film at the fest.

“They are now bound to screen the film but I won’t be attending the festival because I am in Australia right now. But I request all those people, who thought the film was defamatory and felt that it defamed their Goddess, to watch the film. They should see that the film is about the women in Indian society, about their condition,” he added.

The I&B ministry and the annual festival invited huge backlash from the film fraternity for excluding S Durga and Nude. In a show of protest, Indian Panorama jury head, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, stepped down from his position. This was followed by the resignation of two other members of the jury- writer Apurva Asrani and director Gyan Correa. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, one of the jury members, on Monday replaced Ghosh.

