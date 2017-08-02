Kerala boy Vaishnav Girish’s Bin Tere performance will move you to tears, watch video

Vaishnav Girish’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ audition Vaishnav Girish’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ audition

If you are a music lover and love watching singing reality shows on television, then you must know about this teenager from Kerala, who is winning millions of hearts with his soulful voice. Vaishnav Girish, a native of Thrissur, knocked the ball out of the park when he gave audition for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champ recently.

He sang ‘Bin Tere’ from ‘I Hate Love Stories’ for the audition process. The judges of the show would not have expected such a top notch performance from a mundu-wearing teenager. But, when he began to sing, it was a completely a different story. He was deeply engrossed in singing the romantic number paying no attention to the reaction of the people present at the studio as judges and contestants were on their feet cheering for the young talent.

Some of the members of the grand jury were also moved to tears by his spectacular performance. The mentors of the show Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali were also blown away by Vaishnav’s talent.

The video of Vaishnav’s latest television gig was shared on his Facebook page and it has gone viral. The video has garnered more than 14 million views in about 48 hours.

Vaishnav is already a star on the internet with more than four lakh likes on his Facebook page. He has performed on several reality TV shows in the past. He was the title winner of Surya Singer Season 2, and the third runner up of the second season of Indian Idol Junior in 2015.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd