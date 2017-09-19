Kavya Madhavan turns 33 years old today: Controversies that rocked her life

Kavya Madhavan turns 33 today. Kavya Madhavan turns 33 today.

Popular Malayalam actor Kavya Madhavan turned a year older on Tuesday even as she has a sword hanging over her head in connection with an ongoing investigation into the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress. She has not yet been named accused in the case like her star husband Dileep. She also has not been given a clean chit by the police. As she sits on the fence without any clarity, she even approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail alleging a conspiracy to “implicate” her in the sensational case.

The 33-years-old actor is not a stranger to controversy. Her professional and personal life has always been in the news mostly for wrong reasons and to some extent overshadowed the success of her film career. Here are the top controversies of Kavya’s life that dominated the gossip columns.

Pulsar Suni’s ‘Madam’

The biggest controversy that turned the life of Kavya upside down is the alleged involvement of her husband Dileep in conspiring an attack against a woman actor with whom he shared a bitter history. After Dileep’s arrest, Pulsar Suni kept the media and police guessing about an unidentified person, whom he referred as ‘madam.’ Recently, he claimed Kavya was the ‘madam’, who use to give him money. However, he had also claimed that she was unaware of the conspiracy as her role was only limited to managing finance.

The other woman

The love story between Dileep, Manju Warrier and Kavya was the most discussed affair in Kerala. It won’t be wrong to say the Malayalam media and industry had been pre-occupied with this love triangle story for years. Kavya was held responsible for causing a rift in Dileep and Manju’s marriage, which led to their divorce. She was accused of being the “other woman” even as Dileep and Kavya repeatedly denied of an affair between them.

The most-awaited wedding





Dileep and Kavya blindsided the media and fans that were obsessed with their affair for years when they decided to enter wedlock last year in a surprise wedding ceremony attended by close family members and friends. Dileep describing Kavya as a “scapegoat” for his failed marriage with Manju, claimed that non-stop gossiping as one of his reasons to marry his longtime co-star.

Kavya’s first marriage

Kavya got married to NRI businessman Nischal Chandra in 2009 when she was in the prime of her acting career. However, she returned to Kerala a few months later only to officially part ways with her former husband in 2011. Kavya’s short-lived marriage provided more speculation fodder for the media and fans.

