Kavya Madhavan trolled for marrying Dileep, files police complaint

After being constantly subjected to trolls and abusive comments on social media over her marriage to actor Dileep, Kavya Madhavan has filed a police complaint.

In the complaint, Kavya has said that the Facebook page of her fashion venture laksyah.com has been flooded with abusive and derogatory comments by some users targeting her after her recent marriage. The complaint, which was filed with Ernakulam Range IG, will now be sent to Kalamassery police station for further investigation, said reports.

According to reports, Kavya has provided a few names in her complaint, who had made abusive remarks against her on social media. A case would now be filed by police for defamation and relevant sections of IT Act will also be invoked against the suspects based on her complaint.

On November 25 last year, beloved onscreen couple Dileep and Kavya tied the knot without a lot of fanfare in a private wedding at a hotel in Kochi.

The wedding marked the culmination of many years of gossip that eventually influenced Dileep and Kavya’s decision to enter the wedlock. For years, Kavya was accused of being the ‘other woman’ in Dileep’s life. The Malayalam media and industry had been pre-occupied with the love triangle story between Manju Warrier, Dileep and Kavya. The rumour mills ran overtime churning out speculations to feed the hunger pangs of the fans.

Although the relationship between Dileep and Kavya has always been under intense media scrutiny, all hell broke loose when Dileep and Manju filed for divorce in 2014. Following their wedding, the social media was flooded with critical comments targeting Dileep and Kavya.

