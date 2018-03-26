Kammarasambhavam: Siddharth reveals an intriguing new poster

Siddharth to make his Malayalam debut with Dileep’s Kammara Sambhavam Siddharth to make his Malayalam debut with Dileep’s Kammara Sambhavam

Actor Siddharth on Monday unveiled a new poster revealing the name of the character he plays in the upcoming Malayalam film Kammarasambhavam. The beautiful poster has a military rucksack that holds an identity card of a member Indian Independence League. And the name on it reads Othenan Nambiar, above the photograph of Siddharth, in an army fatigue.

The Indian Independence League (IIL) was one of the important political organisations that played a major role in the revolt against the British Raj in India. It was basically formed to bring the Indians living outside the country and Indian nationalists in-exile in Malayan under Japanse occupation under one roof to fight for independence against the Britsh forces.

The IIL cards were issued to members to mainly take care of their supplies and provide other facilities at the time of the war. The ID card allowed security and other perks to the members, including, buying train tickets with ease, get discounts on purchases at the IIL headquarters, and for supply rations. It also allowed the members to send and receive letters from places which were not easy to access.

Kammarasambhavam, a period drama, which is inspired by true events, marks Siddharth’s debut in Malayalam cinema. It stars movie star Dileep in the lead, who will be seen in three different roles in the film.

Kammarasambhavam is fast nearing its completion. The film is helmed by director Ratheesh Ambatt and is written by Murali Gopy. The budget of the film is pegged at Rs 20 crore and is bankrolled by producer Gokulam Gopalan.

