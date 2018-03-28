Kammara Sambhavam teaser: Dileep, Siddharth set the stage for a powerful period drama

Kammara Sambhavam marks the debut of Siddharth in Malayalam. Kammara Sambhavam marks the debut of Siddharth in Malayalam.

“No man is alive to avenge us,” says a background voice in the newly unveiled Kammara Sambhavam trailer. “There is,” says another voice with Dileep walking in slow motion with swagger. With powerful music and visuals, the teaser sets the stage for an intense drama between Siddharth and Dileep. The teaser takes us through the different integral characters — Namitha Pramod, Bobby Simha, Murali Gopy, Siddharth and of course Dileep in his three avatars. The Ramaleela actor is seen as a 90-year-old, in a rugged bearded look and also in a look where he brandishes the greys with ferocity. Taking the three looks into consideration, the story should document the journey of Kammaran Nambyar, Dileep’s character in the film.

Kammara Sambhavam marks the debut of Siddharth in Malayalam.

Siddharth, on the other hand, seems to be playing a member of the Indian Independence League (IIL) which was one of the important political organisations that played a major role in the revolt against the British Raj in India. In an earlier poster, we got to know the name of his character Othenan Nambiar. What is the equation between Kammaran and Othenan Nambiar? In an indication of a tumultuous history, Othenan says “Kammaran Nambiar, we meet again,” in a moment that reminds us of James Bond. Are they estranged freedom fighters? Where does Bobby Simhaa feature in this story? What is the revenge against? As a teaser should, we are left with several questions.

Kammara Sambhavam marks the debut of Siddharth in Malayalam. The film is helmed by director Ratheesh Ambat and is written by Murali Gopy. The budget of the film is pegged at Rs 20 crore and is bankrolled by producer Gokulam Gopalan.

