Five reasons to watch Dileep and Siddharth starrer Kammara Sambhavam

About five months ago, the fate of Kammara Sambhavam was hanging in balance. Due to the arrest of movie star Dileep in connection with the attack on a popular female actor, it was uncertain if one of the most expensive films produced in Malayalam will see the light of day. However, he got out of prison on bail after three months and almost immediately resumed shooting for the film.

Kammara Sambhavam is now all set to open in theatres this Saturday, coinciding with Vishu. Unlike Dileep’s previous film Ramaleela, the upcoming period drama is not facing any major boycott call from sections of the audience. It is actually the opposite. The film, which marks the debut of ad filmmaker Rathish Ambat, is one of the most awaited releases in Malayalam this year.

Here are five reasons that make Kammara Sambhavam the hottest movie ticket of the weekend.

Inspired by true events

Kammara Sambhavam is a mixture of history and fiction. The curiousness to know about people who lived through one of the most trying times in our history is always exciting. For instance, actor Siddharth plays a member of Indian Independence League, which was an important political organization that played a major role in the revolt against the British Raj in India.

Dileep’s multiple avatars

The film will follow the protagonist’s life through different phases of his life. From a youngster to a 90-year-old man. The filmmakers revealed that it took five hours for the actor to get into the makeup of the character’s older version. The old-age look for the actor was designed by drawing reference from fathers of Dileep and director Lal Jose. We’re not aware of the details of his character, but we are expecting it to be a well-thought-out one.

Siddharth’s debut

The Aval actor, who is a popular face in the Bollywood, Tamil and Telugu film industries, will be foraying into Mollywood with this big-ticket period drama. Siddharth is known for preferring content-driven films over commercial potboilers. And being aware of his mere presence in the film sends the expectations from the film soaring among movie buffs.

A good-looking film

One cannot fully vouch for the content of Kammara Sambhavam before watching it. But, what we can be sure about the film is it will be a well-shot movie. Going by the teaser, trailers and posters, the film, set in the backdrop of British-occupied India, promises to be a treat for sore eyes. And the director also seems to have been very careful in details while recreating pre-independent India.

Star cast

The stellar star cast of Kammara Sambhavam makes it a very tempting choice at the box office this weekend. It has an ensemble cast including Dileep and Siddharth. National Award-winning actor Bobby Simhaa has also played an important role in the film. Actor-writer Murali Gopy, who has penned the script for this film, will also be seen in a pivotal role. It also stars Namitha Pramod, Shweta Menon, Siddique and Indrans among others.

