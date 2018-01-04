Kammara Sambhavam first look: Dileep unveils his intense avatar

Kammara Sambhavam first look: Dileep also took a potshot at his detractors saying he was dedicating the first look poster of his upcoming film to them. Kammara Sambhavam first look: Dileep also took a potshot at his detractors saying he was dedicating the first look poster of his upcoming film to them.

For the first time in about seven months, Malayalam movie star Dileep has shared a post with his fans on his Facebook page. He unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Kammara Sambhavam while wishing his fans a happy new year. The actor sporting an army uniform coupled with thick beard promises an intense action thriller.

While sharing the post, Dileep said he has played “a unique character” in Kammara Sambhavam and thanked his fans for standing by him during his trying times. Equating his fans to God, he sought their continued love and support for him. The previous update on Facebook page was posted on July 10, last year, the same day he was arrested by the cops for his alleged connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor.

Dileep also took a potshot at his detractors saying he was dedicating the first look poster of his upcoming film to them. “Dedicated to those who cooked up facts and to those who twisted and mutilated facts,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

See Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam’s first look:

Actor Siddharth, who is debuting in Malayalam with this film, also expressed his excitement. “#Kammarasambhavam First Look. My first Malayalam film… This is a very special picture. Directed by Rathish Ambat. Written by Murali Gopy. Starring the venerable Dileepettan. Eagerly waiting for this one. It begins….” he tweeted.

#Kammarasambhavam First Look. My first Malayalam film… This is a very special picture. Directed by Rathish Ambat. Written by Murali Gopy. Starring the venerable Dileepettan. Eagerly waiting for this one. It begins… pic.twitter.com/Yv4MA2kp8n — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 3, 2018

The production of Kammara Sambhavam had hit a roadblock with the arrest of Dileep in the sensational case. However, the embattled movie star resumed shooting for the big budget film soon after he walked out of prison on bail.

Kammara Sambhavam is fast nearing its completion. The film is helmed by director Ratheesh Ambatt and is written by Murali Gopy. The budget of the film is pegged at Rs 20 crore and is bankrolled by producer Gokulam Gopalan.

Dileep last film Ramaleela, that released amid a lot of protests, managed to strike gold at the box office in Kerala. The filmmakers even had a small celebration at Dileep’s residence after he was released from Aluva Sub Jail, where he was locked up for 85 days.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd