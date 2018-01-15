Kammara Sambhavam: Dileep introduces Siddharth’s character to Malayalam audience, see photo

Siddharth to make his Malayalam debut with Dileep’s Kammara Sambhavam Siddharth to make his Malayalam debut with Dileep’s Kammara Sambhavam

Malayalam movie star Dileep has released a brand new poster of his upcoming film Kammara Sambhavam, unveiling the look of his co-actor Siddharth. With his hair brushed backwards, moustache twirled and his shirt buttoned up to his collar, and with a glass of drink in a dimly lit room, Siddharth strikes an intense and powerful pose in the poster.

Revealing the new character poster, Dileep introduced Siddharth to the Malayalam film audience. Kammara Sambhavam marks the debut of Siddharth in the Mollywood. He said he developed a good friendship with Siddharth during the course its shooting, saying he has done an important role in his film.

Dileep also noted a few big titles from Siddharth’s film career including Boys, Rang de Basanti, Jigarthanda, while giving a brief intro of the actor as he officially welcomed him to the Malayalam industry.

Dileep also said that the audience will see them together on the big screen soon.

Siddharth is also quite excited about his first Malayalam film. “My first poster of my first Malayalam film, the epic #Kammarasambhavam directed by Rathish Ambat & written by Murali Gopy. This is a most special Pongal! Honoured to share this film with you all soon,” the actor tweeted.

My first poster of my first Malayalam film, the epic #Kammarasambhavam directed by Rathish Ambat & written by Murali Gopy. This is a most special Pongal! Honoured to share this film with you all soon. pic.twitter.com/cik6boS0Vs — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 14, 2018

Dileep’s look from the film was also released as a gift to his fans to mark the new year. The fate of Kammara Sambhavam was haggling in the balance following the arrest of Dileep in the kidnapping and assault of a woman actor last year. However, the embattled movie star resumed shooting for the big budget film soon after he walked out of prison on bail.

Kammara Sambhavam is fast nearing its completion. The film is helmed by director Ratheesh Ambatt and is written by Murali Gopy. The budget of the film is pegged at Rs 20 crore and is bankrolled by producer Gokulam Gopalan.

