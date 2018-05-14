Malayalam actor Kalasala Babu passes away

Kalasala Babu was 68. Kalasala Babu was 68.

Noted Malayalam actor Kalasala Babu passed away on Sunday at a hospital in Kochi. The actor was under treatment due to heart-related problems. His condition deteriorated after he reportedly suffered a stroke during an emergency surgery. He breathed his last on Sunday due to cerebral hemorrhage. The actor was 68.

Kalasala Babu was associated with the entertainment industry for about 45 years. Before he entered the film industry, he acted in plays mostly produced by Kalidasa Kala Kendram. He even launched his own drama troupe called Kalasala in Tripunithura, which had artistes such as Thilakan and Surasu among others.

Kalasala Babu stepped into the television industry in the year 1999. He essayed important roles in as many as 28 mega serials. The actor was a big hit with the television audience.

While he started his film career with some not so impressive films, Babu caught his first silver screen break in 2003 with Kasthooriman. Directed by Lohithadas, the film made him a popular choice to play the villain role.

Kalasala Babu won several awards for his work. He has shared screen space with almost all leading actors of Malayalam cinema. He acted with Mammootty in Thuruppu Gulan and Pokkiriraja, which also starred Prithviraj. He worked with Dileep in Lion and Runway. In Balettan, he acted alongside Mohanlal. Chess, Mallu Singh and College Kumaran were also among the movies which contributed to his popularity as an actor who could pull of complex roles.

Kalasala Babu is survived by his wife Lalitha, daughter Sreedevi and son Viswanathan.

