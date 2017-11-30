Malayalam actor Abi passes away

Abi breathed his last at a Kochi hospital. Abi breathed his last at a Kochi hospital.

Popular Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Abi passed away on Thursday. He was 52.

The actor, who is best known for films like Mazhavil Koodaram, Kireedamillatha Rajakkanmar, Mimics Action 500, Aniyathipraavu and Rasikan, breathed his last at a Kochi hospital on November 30.

Abi, who was also a popular mimicry artist, had gained fame after his stint with mimicry troupe Kalabhavan. He also worked with other troupes like Harisree and Cochin Sagar.

Abi, whose real name is Habeeb Ahamed, is survived by wife Sunila and children Ahana, Aleena and Shane.

More details to follow.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd