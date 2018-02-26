Kaaliyan motion poster: Prithviraj looks every inch an epic warrior

Prithviraj unveils Kaaliyan motion poster Prithviraj unveils Kaaliyan motion poster

For years, ballads of North Malabar, popularly known as Vadakkan Pattukal, which are mostly about the battle exploits of individuals in feudal Kerala, have supplied blockbuster materials for the Malayalam filmmakers. Prithviraj Sukumaran is all set to play the protagonist in one such chest-thumping ballad, which has been adapted for the big screen. It is a mission of a warrior who is made famous by ballads of Venad. “History forgot him..the ballads sing of him. He took on the mightiest with the power of one..the power of self. For honour, teacher and country.. #KAALIYAN!,” wrote Prithviraj on his Twitter page, while unveiling the title and his warrior avatar from the upcoming historical drama.

The visual presentation and the powerful voice over dialogues by Prithviraj in the video get us instantly excited. And it also promises us a great big screen viewing experience. Sporting long tresses coupled with a thick-beard, and beefed up physique and ferocious look in his eyes, Prithviraj looks every inch like a warrior.

Another major attraction in the motion poster is the theme music composed by Anil Kaduva to the lyrics written by Rajeev Nair. The filmmakers have roped in music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for the project. Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev, sound designer Shajith Koyeri, are also part of the film, which will be directed by S. Mahesh. And filmmaker BT Anil Kumar has written the epic drama based on the ballads for the big screen. Rajeev Nair of Magic Moon Productions is bankrolling the project.

According to Wikipedia page, Kaaliyan is a close confidant of Iravikutty Pillai, chief of the army of the Travancore King. When Madurai army kills Iravikutty Pillai in a battle, Kaaliyan takes it upon himself to fight for the honour of his kingdom.

Prithviraj is already part of an epic mammoth project Aadujeevitham, a 3D film, which will be directed by Blessy. And he also has several interesting projects in the pipeline including Ranam Detroit Crossing.

Prithviraj is on a roll, indeed!

