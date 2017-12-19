Kaala girl Sakshi Agarwal makes Mollywood debut with Biju Menon

Sakshi Agarwal bags a role in Biju Menon’s upcoming film Orayiram Kinakkalal. Sakshi Agarwal bags a role in Biju Menon’s upcoming film Orayiram Kinakkalal.

Sakshi Agarwal, who has been in the news since she bagged an important role in Rajinikanth’s Kaala, is now entering Mollywood. The pretty actress has now bagged a film in Mollywood star Biju Menon’s upcoming film Orayiram Kinakkalal. Directed by Pramod Mohan, the film will see Sakshi will be playing Biju Menon’s wife Preethi. “I don’t know where they saw my pictures. But I got a call from one of the casting managers asking me if I would like to audition for the role, since it is my Mollywood debut. Since, I have always wanted to be a part of Mollywood but was looking for a right entry point, I was very excited,” said Sakshi to indianexpress.com.

The Kaala girl is pretty gung-ho about being a part of the Malayalam industry. “I feel every movie is a piece of art and Malayalam movies top it with some very good writing, music, impeccable narration, direction and artist performances, screenplay and camerawork. The quality of cinema is very high and there are good roles for women actors,” she said.

Preethi is a very loving and sweet character said Sakshi, talking about her role in the movie. “They are a family who return from the United Kingdom, so they follow the traditions of the west but are also rooted in the Indian culture. It is a fun movie. Biju Menon sir is known for his humour. It is a privilege for me to debut with him,” she said.

Interestingly Sakshi’s audition happened in Tamil. “When I was asked to audition, I told them that I didn’t know Malayalam but I would be ready to rehearse and learn it. But they were okay with taking my audition in Tamil. I was given a few scenes and it was amazing that I was allowed to improvise. The team made me so comfortable right from the word go. The director liked my audition and told me right there. So, within 2 days, the entire process was done. I have also shot my first schedule,” said Sakshi.

