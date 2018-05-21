Jeethu Joseph’s Bollywood thriller with Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi starts rolling

Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph will be making his first Hindi film with Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph will be making his first Hindi film with Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi

Ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph last week began shooting his maiden Hindi film with Bollywood A-listers Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi. In a Facebook post, the director expressed his excitement thanking his audience for all the support in his journey so far. “Kickstarted my first Bollywood film starring Imraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. Thanks a lot to all my audiences who gave me all the support and had me in your prayers…Hoping to have your prayers and support to my new venture as well,” he wrote.

The untitled flick is said to be a horror thriller inspired by Spanish thriller ‘El Cuerpo’ (The Body). The film will be bankrolled by AZURE Entertainment and is presented by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The shooting of the film will happen in one single stretch between May and July.

A crime thriller is Jeethu Joseph’s forte. A mysterious or an unexpected death and the ensuing consequences have been the main premise of most of his films.

“I’m really excited about this one. The film will be a riveting, nail-biting treat for fans of the genre and with Jeethu at the helm of things , I’m confident the film will be a game changer,” Emraan had said about Jeethu’s next directorial outing.

The director began the new year on a solid note with Aadi, which marked the screen debut of Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal’s son Pranav. The film was well received critically and it also became a hit at the box office.

After wrapping up his Bollywood debut in a single schedule, Jeethu will start shooting his next with Kalidas Jayaram.

