Is Dulquer Salmaan’s next set in the past? See photo

Dulquer Salmaan will start work on this Srinath Rajendran project early in 2018. Dulquer Salmaan will start work on this Srinath Rajendran project early in 2018.

Dulquer Salmaan, who was last seen in the film Comrade In America, got the biggest opening of his career at the box office, but did not manage to impress the critics. The film could not stand up to the Baahubali 2 mania either. However, the star seems to moving forward already as he has now announced his collaboration with director Srinath Rajendran. Dulquer worked with the same director for his debut movie about six years back. Titled Second Show, this also happened to by Srinath’s debut directorial.

The Charlie actor took to his official Facebook page to share the news and also posted his first look. He wrote, “So at long last. Nearly 6 years later I reunite with my brother Srinath Rajendran the director of my debut film Second Show for a very ambitious film. I think we’ve discussed this during Second Show. But I guess everything has its own time. Early 2018 we hope to go on the floors with this film. And it’s something I’m super super thrilled about. Happy to share this with all of you 😘😘☺☺👏🏻👏🏻”

In the picture, we can see a person facing away from the camera and looking at a mirror. The look seems like something straight out of the eighties and the monochrome poster highlights the idea that this could be a film set in the past.

Dulquer will be seen playing the role of Sukumara Kuruppu. Not just the mirror, he is also looking out through window at some city. Other than this, he is also a part of other huge projects like the bilingual biopic of veteran actor Savitri titled Mahanati alongside Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bejoy Nambiar’s Solo, and more. On the personal front, the actor recently welcomed a new member to his family, a baby girl with wife Amal Sufiya.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd