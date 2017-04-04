Is Dulquer Salmaan expecting his first child with wife Amal?

Dulquer Salmaan with his wife Amal Sufiya Dulquer Salmaan with his wife Amal Sufiya

It looks like Mollywood star Dulquer Salmaan is expecting his first child with his wife Amal Sufiya. The industry grapevine is abuzz with the good news after a picture of Amal sporting a baby bump surfaced online. The picture was taken at the wedding of Dulquer’s cousin Maqbool in Kochi. “Yes, Amal is carrying and is expected to deliver the baby by the end of May or June first week,” a source was quoted as saying in a Times of India report. However, the couple is yet to announce it officially.

Dulquer got married to Amal, an architect, on December 22, 2011, just before he made his acting debut in Malayalam with 2012 movie Second Show. Last December, on the fifth anniversary of their wedding, Dulquer was shooting for his upcoming film Comrade in America aka CIA in the US. He had posted on Facebook then, “How you married a cartoon like me I’ll never know! But thanks baby! Happy Anniversary!! 5 years flew by like 5 blinks! I’m so sorry I’m not home this year. I promise to make it up to you when I get back (sic).”

Meanwhile, Maqbool tied the knot with Almaz on April 1 at a star-studded event. His wife is a native of Kasargod but settled in Muscat. The high-profile wedding guest list includes Dulquer, Amal, Mammootty, Nazriya Nazim, Kalidas Jayaram, Jayaram, Tovino Thomas among others, said media reports. Maqbool is the nephew of Mammootty and made his acting debut in a minor role in 2012 film Asuravithu, which was directed by A K Saajan. He was last seen in Mammootty’s controversial film Kasaba.

It looks like the wedding fever has hit the industry. Maqbool’s was the second high-profile wedding to happen in the last four days. Malayalam actor Gauthami Nair tied the knot with director Srinath Rajendran on Sunday. On April 7, Dhyan Sreenivasan will get married to his girlfriend Arpita in Kannur. The couple got engaged on Sunday in Trivandrum.

