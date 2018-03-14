Ira hits the theatres on March 16. Ira hits the theatres on March 16.

For long, media and fans have debated whether upcoming Malayalam film Ira draws inspiration from Dileep’s life in the wake of his arrest in the sensational South Indian actress assault case. The promotional materials continued to add fuel to the speculation.

The trailer that released earlier this year revealed that Ira (Prey) revolves around a high-profile murder investigation led by a supercop, played by Unni Mukundan. And the character played by Gokul Suresh, an accused, is being framed in the minister’s murder case. We also get to hear the defense lawyer questioning the grounds that inspired the investigator to make Gokul an accused. “You made him an accused only because he had the same tower location, is that it?.” It was the same argument made by Dileep’s lawyers at the court during the bail hearings.

As Ira is getting ready to hit the screens this Friday, the filmmakers have been increasing the curiosity around the film with teasers.

The latest teaser shows a sequence which is eerily similar to the real-life incident involving Dileep. An overzealous news anchor on a prime-time show giving a blow-to-blow coverage of the investigation of the accused. And his reporter at the scene, telling the anchor at the studio about a selfie that has become a strong evidence against the accused. Remember, the fan selfie that put main accused Pulsar Suni and Dileep at the same place?

If that’s not a hint big enough, the accused played by Gokul, tells a reporter “Endhina chetta verudhey vaayil thoniyadhokke vilichu parayunnadhu?” (Why are you speaking all that comes to your mouth, brother?). Which is replayed again back at the studio for more clarity on the comments the accused made in a rush. Those were the exact words Dileep told the media at a time when the probe about his alleged involvement in the case had sparked a national media frenzy.

Ira is directed by Saiju SS and filmmakers Vyshakh and Udyakrishna have bankrolled the project. It is worth noting that Vyshakh is one of the high-profile members of the Malayalam film industry to come out in support Dileep, when his role in the case was suspected.

The film also stars Miya, Lena, Alencier Ley Lopez and Niranjana among others.

Ira opens in theatres on March 16.

