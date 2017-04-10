Iniya replaces Varalaxmi, starts shooting for Appa Malayalam remake

Actress Iniya replaces Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in Aakasha Mitayee Actress Iniya replaces Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in Aakasha Mitayee

Actress Iniya, who has been brought in as a replacement for actress Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in Aakasha Mitayee, has commenced shooting for the upcoming Malayalam drama. The film is the remake of last year’s Tamil sleeper hit, Appa, and it’s being directed by Samuthirakani. The film also stars Jayaram and Asha Sharrath.

“I heard Varalaxmi had some differences with the producers. She chose to exit the project and we respect her decision. Iniya has been brought in as her replacement. We have already commenced shooting,” director Samuthirakani told IANS.

However, Varalaxmi had made some controversial allegations against the producers. Just days after the film went on the floors, she walked out of the project accusing he producers of male chauvinism. She announced her decision on her Twitter page and minced no words. “Thank you Samuthirakani sir and Jayaram sir for having supported my decision. I can’t work with male chauvinists and mannerless producers, Varalaxmi tweeted last month.

Talking to the media, she said she was unhappy with the “crass” treatment of the maker. “I don’t want to comment on the issue. I just didn’t get along with the producers. The way they were handling things was very crass,” she added. Her revolt against the “manner-less” producers comes in the backdrop of her revelation about prevailing issue of sexual harassment in the showbiz. She had revealed that the programming head of a leading TV channel made unwanted overtures to her during an official meeting. When she got the glimpse of his intentions, she immediately asked him to get out.

Aakasha Mitayee, meanwhile, marks Samuthirakani’s debut in Malayalam as a director. He is also playing one of the leads in the remake. The film follows the heartwarming relationship between father and son and the gives out a few lessons on parenting responsibilities. Samuthirakani has acted in several Malayalam movies and he was last seen in Mohanlal’s last year blockbuster Oppam, in which he had played the antagonist.

