If you liked Akshay Kumar’s Airlift, you will love Take Off trailer. Watch video

The trailer of Take Off, an upcoming Malayalam film based on true events, which was released recently is going viral on the internet. The promo video is now trending at No.8 on YouTube with nearly 6 lakh views at the time of writing this piece.

The film is directed by debutant Mahesh Narayanan and is based on the real-life ordeal of nurses who were caught up in the fight between the jihadists and government forces in Iraq. In 2014, a group of Malayali nurses was captured when the terrorists of ISIS took over the city of Tikrit, the hometown of former dictator Saddam Hussein. The news caught attention of the country as everyone was worried about their safety.

Take Off recounts the ordeal suffered by the nurses following their capture by the extremists and the rescue operation by the Indian government to bring them back home safely.

The film’s visuals remind us of the Bollywood film Airlift, starring Akshay Kumar, which was based on India’s efforts to bring back Indians stuck in Kuwait during the first Gulf war. The rescue operation by the Indian government is touted to be the world’s largest air evacuation mission ever.

Like Airlift, even in Take Off, one man seems to brave all odds to free nurses from the clutches of terrorists. Actors Parvathy Menon, Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban play the lead roles. Prakash Belawadi has also played an important role in the film.

Jointly written by Mahesh and PV Shajikumar, the film is bankrolled by Anto Joseph and Shebin Backer in Association with Rajesh Pillai Films. Composer Shaan Rahman has scored music for the film, which is expected to hit the screens in March.

