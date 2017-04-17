I wanted to direct Rajinikanth in Bhoothakkannadi, reveals Mammootty

Mammootty and Rajinikanth in Thalapathi Mammootty and Rajinikanth in Thalapathi

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has acted in more than 350 films in his decorated career that spans over four decades. He has also produced several movies. But recently, he revealed that he has nurtured the ambition of directing a film. He said that he wanted to make his debut as a director with Bhoothakkannadi and even approached superstar Rajinikanth to play the lead role.

“Yes, it is true that I wanted to direct Rajinikanth in Bhoothakkannadi and I even narrated the story to him. But, the project never materialised. And I also didn’t want to pressure him into doing the film,” Mammootty said in an interview to RJ Mathukutty. Bhoothakkannadi came out in 1997 with Mammootty playing the lead role. The film was directed by Lohithadas, which saw him win Indira Gandhi Award for Best First Film of a Director at the National Film Awards. Mammootty also received critical accolades for his performance in the film, including Kerala State Film Award and Filmfare.

Mammootty has a good rapport with Rajinikanth. The titans of Indian film industry had shared the screen space in director Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi that came out in 1991. The film was inspired by the friendship of Karna and Duryodhana in Mahabharata.

On the work front, Mammootty had two back-to-back releases in the last few weeks. The Great Father was declared a blockbuster after it reportedly collected Rs 20 crore within four days of its release. His latest film Puthan Panam, which is based on the aftermath of the government’s demonetisation move, opened to a mixed response and did not make a big impact at the box office.

He will soon join the sets of cinematographer-turned-filmmaker Shamdat’s directorial debut, which is reportedly titled Streetlights. The film is said to be an investigative thriller, in which Mammootty plays a cop. The shooting of his film with director Shyam Dhar is also in progress. In the untitled film, Mammootty plays a teacher who moves to Kochi from Idukki.

