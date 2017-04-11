I thought of committing suicide: Dileep on rumours of involvement in actress molestation case

Dileep opens up about his controversial life Dileep opens up about his controversial life

Malayalam actor Dileep’s personal life has been posing a serious challenge to his acting career and his public image. He was even accused of being involved in a crime against a popular south Indian actress, who was abducted and molested in a moving car earlier this year. Of late, Dileep has been maintaining a low profile, including avoiding media interactions.

However, the actor finally broke his silence and discussed the controversies surrounding his personal and professional life at length during an interview with Manorama Online. “For years I have tolerated all the gossips about my life. I don’t really concern myself with what others talk about me. But, of late, some rumours of serious nature have been spread in a way that the people may think they are true. So I decided to deal with them head-on,” Dileep told the Malayalam online portal in a video interview.

Talking about allegations of his possible involvement in the abduction of the female actor, he said, “Two days after the incident, there were rumours about my involvement.” He added that he was very upset about the stories that falsely targeted him. “I even thought of committing suicide. But, I didn’t because of my daughter,” he said while sharing how he went through an emotional harassment at the time.

“I have known her for many years now, professionally and personally. After a point, I stopped working with her because of some differences as I can only act with someone I am comfortable with. But, I never tried to stop other filmmakers from working with her,” he said.

Dileep also lauded the actress for showing an extraordinary resilience by returning to her normal life just two days after the incident.

Dileep’s interview comes in the backdrop of the Malayalam actress’s interview, in which she claimed that she had made some powerful enemies in the industry.

He was also asked about his controversial relationship with his co-star Kavya Madhavan and whether she was responsible for his failed marriage with Manju Warrier. ”Never. I can swear in the name of God that Kavya had nothing to do with my marital troubles,” he said. He added that he and Manju were not just husband and wife but were also close friends, who were comfortable talking about any issue under the sun. “And it’s only saddening to hear when people say that such a relation came to an end because of a single person. If Kavya was actually the reason, how would I dare to go ahead with a decision to marry her,” he told Manorama Online.

Dileep also suggested that he was betrayed by the people he trusted and there was more than one person involved in spoiling his first marriage. “There are even ‘renowned’ people involved in it and I hope the real side of them never comes out in public,” he said.

“Everything was perfect five years ago and I had a happy family. But, it is over now. It is a closed chapter,” he said, suggesting that he has moved on with his life after his controversial divorce. Dileep and Manju’s 16-year old marriage came to a painful end in 2015, after a family court approved their request for divorce.

Dileep said he married Kavya because he knew her very well and wanted someone who he can trust and take care of his teenage daughter, Meenakshi, from his first marriage. He added that there were rumours about differences between Meenakshi and Kavya. “Right now, my life is very peaceful and Meenakshi and Kavya are very close. I lost one relationship because of rumours. I request people not to cause any trouble in my family now,” he said. “For one, I am getting old and it will be really difficult for me to marry someone again,” Dileep quipped.

