Hey Jude trailer: Dorky Nivin Pauly, bold Trisha promise to leave us warm and fuzzy

The trailer of Nivin Pauly and Trisha’s upcoming film Hey Jude is here. The film, starring Nivin Pauly in the titular role, will mark Trisha’s foray into the Malayalam film industry. Judging by the trailer, the characters of Trisha and Nivin share a very close bond. Is it unconditional love or selfless friendship? Guess we’ll have to wait for the film’s release to find that out.

But we can tell Trisha’s Crystal Ann Chakraparambu aka Crys brings adventure and adds colour to a seemingly dull life of Jude, who looks like a dork. He also seems to have innocence and naivety in abundance. Crys looks like she takes Jude along a new path of self-discovery and if the trailer is anything to go by, the film will leave us with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

“One of the things I love about being an actor is playing someone who makes very different choices. Being Jude was challenging but at the same time fascinating. It is one among those characters I loved doing. HEY JUDE is poetic, intriguing and cute. Thank you Shyamaprasad sir for this role. Trisha, welcome to Malayalam cinema! So, the wait is over! Presenting you the world of Jude..!” Nivin wrote on his Facebook page while sharing the trailer.

“Our labour of love..A film closest to my heart n one im proud to be part of Hey Jude (sic),” Trisha posted on social media.

Hey Jude, which is directed by Shyamaprasad, has cleared the censor formalities with a clean U certificate and will be also be reportedly contesting for National Awards 2017. It is set to hit the screens on January 22.

