Happy Onam 2017: Mohanlal to Nivin Pauly, stars say ‘Onam ashamshakal’ to fans on Twitter

Onam, the biggest festive season for Malayalis all around the world is here. While our Mallu counterparts are spreading the cheer, celebs are no different as they took to social media to celebrate and wish their fans on the occasion. Stars such as Mohanlal, Dulquer Salman, Nivin Pauly, Kajal Aggarwal, Sai Pallavi, Tamanaah and Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted their wishes to fans.

Onam marks the start of the harvest season for Keralites and is one of the big festivals on the calendar year for them. Mollywood this year had a good lineup of movies. Four big movies – Pulikkaran Staara, Velipadinte Pusthakam, Adam Joan and Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, released over the Onam weekend. Pulikkaran Stara had Mammooty, Velipadinte had Mohanlal, Adam Joan starred Prithviraj and Njandukalude featured Nivin Pauly.

While Mohanlal tweeted a small video of his celebrations along with a message, Nivin posted a video with the Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela team wishing their fans. Aditi on the other hand tweeted, “Happy onam to you all… have a blessed year…. #Onam Ps- missing #OnamSadya (sic)”. Sai Pallavi who stormed into the show biz world with the Malayalam blockbuster Premam tweeted saying, “Ella Malayalikalkkum ente hridayam niranja Onashamsakal (Heartfelt Onam wishes to all Malayalis)”.

Check out all the tweets from celebs wishing on Onam, here.

എല്ലാവര്ക്കും ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകള്‍ :) ! Wishing everyone a wonderful Onam ☺☺😘😘 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) September 4, 2017

May your joy and happiness grow multifold. Wishing everyone a #HappyOnam — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) September 4, 2017

Happy onam to you all… have a blessed year…. #Onam

Ps- missing #OnamSadya ❤️❤️❤️🎈 — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) September 4, 2017

Ella Malayalikalkkum ente hridayam niranja Onashamsakal ❤️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 4, 2017

Onam is a ten-day festival that ends with Thiruvonam, which according to tales, is the day demon king Mahabali visits Earth. Despite being a demon, Mahabali was known to be a good king which is why people celebrate his return. Malayalis celebrate with a nine-course feast called Onasadya and festivities such as Onakalikal.

