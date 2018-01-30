Happy Birthday Priyadarshan: Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and others wish Nimir director

Actors and technicians have been sharing their birthday wishes for Priyadarshan Actors and technicians have been sharing their birthday wishes for Priyadarshan

One of the finest filmmakers of the country, Priyadarshan turned a year older on Tuesday. Actors and technicians who worked with the master storyteller have been sharing their birthday wishes for Priyadarshan on the social media.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared a rare picture of himself and Priyadarshan, in which both look quite young. The Odiyan actor shares a long and successful onscreen partnership with Priyadarshan. The actor-director duo has worked in as many as 44 films, which is a record in itself. The duo delivered a crime thriller called Oppam in 2016, in which Mohanlal essayed a role of a blind security guard with uncanny skills. The film was a big blockbuster at the worldwide box office, adding to the winning streak of Mohanlal.

In Bollywood, the director shares a similar bond with actor Akshay Kumar. With films like Hera Pheri, he turned Akshay into a comedy star, which gave the actor his sure-shot winning formula at the box office.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to Twitter to share his admiration for Priyadarshan. He said his film Malamaal Weekly, which is helmed by Priyadarshan, is one of his favourites. “To the master story teller Priyadarshan Sir , a very happy birthday. Had the privilege of working with him on Malamaal Weekly and it still remains one of my favourite films,” he posted on his Twitter page.

To the master story teller Priyadarshan Sir , a very happy birthday.

Had the privilege of working with him on Malamaal Weekly and it still remains one of my favourite films. pic.twitter.com/M4rWVFuUQ1 — Riteish INDIAN (@Riteishd) January 30, 2018

Priyan sir n Mahendran sir !☺

Happy bday @priyadarshandir sir ! pic.twitter.com/Yogjm8E5tD — Parvatii Nair (@paro_nair) January 30, 2018

Actors Udhayanidhi Stalin and Parvatii Nair also shared their wishes on Twitter. The trio’s recent collaboration Nimir, which is the official remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram, released recently to favourable response.

Priyadarshan’s daughter Kalyani Priyadarshan also recently made her film debut with Telugu film Hello and impressed critics with her acting skills.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd