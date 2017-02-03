Hansika Motwani to debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal’s film

Actress Hansika Motwani, to make debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal film Actress Hansika Motwani, to make debut in Malayalam with Mohanlal film

Kollywood actor Hansika Motwani is the latest addition to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director B Unnikrishnan. The actor has already made her mark in Tamil and Telugu film industry and will be making her debut in Malayalam now.

Hansika will be playing an extended cameo as Vishal’s romantic interest in the big-ticket film, said reports. “I wish great luck to @ihansika for her new release Bogan.She will have a very special appearance in my Mohanlal film produced by#Rockline,” director Unnikrishnan posted on his Twitter page, confirming the news.

According to the reports, Mohanlal will be playing a retired police officer in the film. The actor, who is basking in the success of his latest release Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, last week officially announced the project on Facebook and said Vishal is also doing an important role in the film, which also marks the latter’s debut. Telugu actor Srikanth has also been roped in for the film. The shooting for the film will take place in different locations of Kerala and it will go on the floors in the last week of February.

The new Malayalam project, meanwhile, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo has given films like Madampi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud. The director had said that he had worked for about four years on the script for this film and it will have a big budget.

I wish great luck to @ihansika for her new release Bogan.She will have a very special appearance in my Mohanlal film produced by#Rockline — B Unnikrishnan (@unnikrishnanb) February 2, 2017

Mohanlal is currently busy with his upcoming war movie 1971- Beyond Borders. The actor is riding high on the success of his latest film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which has been declared a blockbuster after it collected Rs 20 crore in its opening week at the Kerala box office. It is the third Malayalam hit film from Mohanlal after Oppam and Pulimurugan.

