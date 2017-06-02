Hansika Motwani joins Mohanlal for Villain. See photo

Hansika Motwani debuts in Malayalam with Mohanlal’s Villain Hansika Motwani debuts in Malayalam with Mohanlal’s Villain

The makers of Mohanlal-starrer have started shooting for the final schedule of the upcoming crime thriller after a short break. On Thursday, actor Hansika Motwani began the work on her debut film in Malayalam, in which she will share screen space with superstar Mohanlal. Director B Unnikrishnan took to Twitter to confirm the news that the popular south Indian female actor has joined his other crew members on the sets.

Villain boasts an all-star cast and marks the Malayalam debut of stars like Hansika, Vishal, Srikanth and Raashi Khanna. Only Vishal is yet to join the rest of the cast members. Hansika will be playing an extended cameo as Vishal’s romantic interest in the big-ticket film, said reports. The filmmakers are expected to wrap up the final schedule by the end of July.

In the film, Mohanlal plays a retired police officer, who is on a mission to crack a few murder cases. The film has Manju Warrier as the female lead, which is also her fifth outing with Mohanlal.

This film, which is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madambi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, has also started shooting for his maiden project with director Lal Jose, which has been titled Velipadinte Pustakam. The Malayalam superstar has a few other projects in the pipeline before he begins work on his magnum opus, The Mahabharata, based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham, which will be produced on a budget of Rs 1000 crore.

Mohanlal has already given his nod to Odiyan, which is said to be a 3D film and will be directed by Shrikumar. And he will also be joining hands with Prithviraj for Lucifer. The film will be Prithviraj’s debut as a director.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd