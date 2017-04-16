Godha trailer: Will Tovino Thomas film be better than Sultan, Dangal? Watch video

Godha trailer starring Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi is out Godha trailer starring Tovino Thomas and Wamiqa Gabbi is out

The trailer of Godha, the upcoming Malayalam sports drama, has arrived and it promises to be a good mix of romance, comedy and ambition. Actress Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Aditi Singh, a Punjabi girl, who practices wrestling in Kerala. And the trailer gives a glimpse of action scenes involving her and she looks very convincing as a female wrestler.

Going by the trailer, the film revolves around a local wrestling competition organised by the character played by Renji Panicker. The actor plays a grumpy wrestling coach and he looks ripped in the trailer. We don’t get to see Tovino Thomas, who plays a role called Dasan, in action. But, he is in competition with his friend Aju Varghese over Aditi.

The film is based on the wrestling, which is the flavour of the season. Bollywood films like Sultan and Dangal, which were based on freestyle wrestling sport, became the biggest money-spinners at the box office last year. Godha, however, is based on Gatta Gusthi, the native form of wrestling. The duration of a match, a few techniques and other arrangements and rules make native wrestling different from freestyle. Veteran TJ George has trained the actors in this style of wrestling for this film.

Basil Joseph has directed Godha, who made his debut as director in 2015 with hit comedy Kunjiramayanam, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and Dhyan Sreenivasan. His upcoming sports drama is produced under E 4 Entertainment. The film has music by Shaan Rahman, and lyrics are penned by Manu Manjith and Vinayak Sasikumar.

Tovino is basking in the success of his last blockbuster Oru Mexican Aparatha and he is seemingly ready to cement his position in the industry further with this film.

Godha was announced even before Sultan and Dangal. The film, however, will hit the screens on May 12.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd