Godha teaser: Tovino Thomas packs a punch and impresses. Watch video

The teaser of Malayalam film Godha starring Tovino Thomas and Renji Panicker was released recently. The teaser of Malayalam film Godha starring Tovino Thomas and Renji Panicker was released recently.

The makers of the Malayalam film Godha released its much-awaited teaser and fans are happy. The film starring Tovino Thomas, Punjabi actor Waqima Gabbi and Renji Panicker is a wrestling sports drama directed by Basil Thomas. The teaser trailer of the film was released in the theatres alongside film Ezra, which opened this weekend.

The shots of the teaser are crisp, sharp and beautifully put together to give the viewers a sense of rebellion. The montage of crowd cheering, Renji Panicker’s dialogue in the background about the art of Kushti and its importance to Kerala and the combination of a female Kushti player has the audience eagerly waiting to see more.

More from the world of Entertainment:

It is apparent from the teaser that because the Kushti coach doesn’t find the right person to train in his own city, he brings in someone from Bengal. Waqima Gabbi’s appearance, though short and towards the end of teaser is still exact to requirement. We know that she plays the role of a wrestler and she had in fact given interviews before about how exacting and physically exhausting it was for her to shoot, especially the climax sequences. Everything that we have seen so far of this movie — the poster and the teaser trailer looks promising.

Watch | The trailer of Godha directed by Basil Thomas

The project, which was announced way before the release of Bollywood blockbuster sports dramas Dangal and Sultan, is set to release soon and promises to be an entertaining addition to the genre of sports films from the director of Kunjiramayanam.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd