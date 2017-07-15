Give Dileep a break, suggests Adoor Gopalakrishnan alleging media trial

Adoor Gopalakrishnan defends Dileep Adoor Gopalakrishnan defends Dileep

National Award winning filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Friday advised the media to show some restraint when it comes to covering the ongoing investigation of Malayalam superstar Dileep. Defending the actor, he said that the Dileep, who he knows, is not a criminal.

“Dileep, as a person known to me, is neither an underworld don nor a stone-hearted person. I’m not the authority to pronounce him guilty or innocent. It is the task of the court. At present, the media is punishing him. They should show a little bit of patience,” he told the media, according to a Mathrubhumi report.

Adoor’s previous film Pinneyum that came out in 2016 had Dileep and Kavya Madhavan in the lead roles. The Mollywood’s hit onscreen pair had shared the screen space in this film after a gap of five years. The film that follows the struggles of a jobless family man is loosely based on a real life crime incident that took place in Kerala in the 1980s.

Dileep’s popularity and influence in the Malayalam film fraternity has collapsed like a house of cards following his arrest in connection with the attack of a popular Malayalam actress. While many celebrities have spoken out against Dileep since his arrest, some continue to show their support to him.

Dileep has been charged under nine sections of IPC, including criminal conspiracy and gang rape. He will be produced on Saturday evening before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Angamaly as his bail application comes up for hearing.

The court on Friday extended his police custody after the investigating officials told the court that the accused was not cooperating with the investigation.

