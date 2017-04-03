Gauthami Nair ties the knot with Second Show director Srinath Rajendran

Gauthami Nair tied the knot with Malayalam director Srinath Rajendran. Gauthami Nair tied the knot with Malayalam director Srinath Rajendran.

Malayalam actor Gauthami Nair tied the knot on Sunday with Malayalam director Srinath Rajendran at a private ceremony, which was held at a temple in her hometown Alappuzha. The wedding was attended by only family and close friends. The couple had also organised a reception for friends and industry colleagues, which was attended by Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne among others.

Gauthami and Srinath began their career in the Malayalam film industry with 2012 film, Second Show. The directorial debut of Srinath also marked the acting debut of Gauthami. The film also introduced actor Dulquer in the industry. Gauthami is well known for roles in films like Diamond Necklace, Campus Diaries, Koothara and Chapter. Srinath’s last directorial outing was Koothara, which came out in 2014 and had Mohanlal, Bharath, Sunny Wayn in lead roles.

Last week, talking to a publication, Gauthami has suggested that she would announce her wedding plans in the first week of April. But, she did not reveal her wedding dates back then. ”I think my life will be pretty much the same after the wedding. I have my studies going on. In between, if some good roles come by, I will go ahead with it, obviously. I can’t be completely out of the industry, that’s not possible,” the actress told Malayala Manorama.

She has taken a break from her career due to her studies. ”After the movie Campus Diary, I didn’t have time to look for any other projects. Have to finish my studies and then the whole marriage thing came up. So need to balance everything accordingly,” she added. She also clarified that it was an arranged marriage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd