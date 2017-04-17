Forget Baahubali 2 and 2.0, Mohanlal announces Rs 1000-crore The Mahabharata, will play Bheem. Watch video

Mohanlal to play Bheema in The Mahabharata Mohanlal to play Bheema in The Mahabharata

It is an ambition of every Indian filmmaker and actor to make a film on Mahabharata. From Bollywood actors, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, to director SS Rajamouli and many others have expressed their desire to make a film on this timeless epic. While it may take many years for these filmmakers to fulfill their ambition, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is now all set to narrate Mahabharata from Bheem’s perspective. The actor officially announced on Monday that his much-awaited film based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s classic Randaamoozham will go on the floors next year.

The Mahabharata will be made on an astronomical budget of Rs 1000 crore. Yes, you read it correct. The budget of this film makes Asia’s second most expensive film superstar Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise look small. The UAE-based Indian businessman, BR Shetty, will be bankrolling this Rs 1,000 crore ($150 million) project, which will be the biggest ever motion picture produced in India.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page, Mohanlal said he doesn’t really remember the number of times he read Randaamoozham and always wanted to bring the epic tale on the big screen. And he said that the film is happening because of ad filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon’s relentless efforts. “I grew up listening to the tales of the Mahabharatha. I consider myself lucky to be named to play Bheem. I am thankful to everyone and MT sir for believing in me,” said the actor. Shrikumar will helm this mega-budget film.

“The Mahabharata will be produced in two parts and is scheduled to go on floor by September 2018 for a release in early 2020. The second part of the film will be released within 90 days of the first part,” read a press statement issued by the producer’s office.

The film will be shot primarily in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu and will be dubbed into major Indian languages and leading foreign languages “The film will be a coming together of the crème de la crème of Indian and global cinema in terms of its cast and crew. The technical crew would include some of the great names in the world cinema including some academy winners. The cast will have the best of talents from Indian cinema as well as some big names from Hollywood. This film will have an identity across continents, with their representatives donning the myriad characters in ‘The Mahabharata’! A global team led by an internationally renowned casting director will handpick the cast,” said the filmmakers in the statement.

