First look of Prithviraj’s 9 unveiled, see photo

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday released the first look of his next film titled 9. It will also be the first project that will roll out from his newly launched production banner Prithviraj Productions in joint collaboration with Sony Pictures International.

“Prithviraj Productions and Sony Pictures International Productions proudly present..our maiden venture.. 9! @SonyPicsIndia,” the actor wrote on his Twitter page. 9 will also mark the entry of Sony Pictures International into the regional markets.

“We are absolutely thrilled to present our maiden venture with #PrithvirajProductions’…9! Stay tuned for more updates on the project! @PrithviOfficial,” read a tweet from Sony Pictures India.

Going by the poster, the film looks like a thriller and it will be written and directed by Janeuse Mohamed. Composer Shaan Rahman, cinematographer Abinandahan Ramanujan, editor Shameer Mohammed are also part of the core technical crew.

The project is said to go on the floors in April. Earlier this month, Prithviraj announced his home production banner which will be run by his wife Supriya.

Prithviraj is part of several interesting projects in the pipeline including Ranam Detroit Crossing. He has started shooting for an epic mammoth project Aadujeevitham, which will be directed by Blessy. It will also mark Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman’s comeback in Malayalam cinema after a gap of two decades. He has also announced another period film, which has been titled Kaaliyan .

Kaaliyan is based on ballads of North Malabar, popularly known as Vadakkan Pattukal and it will be helmed by S Mahesh.

