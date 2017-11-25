FIR against Amala Paul, Fahadh Faasil for forging documents to evade tax

Amala Paul and Fahadh Faasil have reportedly fudged documents to register the cars in Puducherry. Amala Paul and Fahadh Faasil have reportedly fudged documents to register the cars in Puducherry.

An FIR has been registered against actors Fahadh Faasil and Amala Paul for allegedly forging documents to register their high-end vehicles in Puducherry to evade tax. The actors, both residents of Kerala, have reportedly fudged documents to register the cars in Puducherry to evade the 20% tax in Kerala on luxury vehicles.

According to media reports, the initial idea was to file case a after the actors appeared for questioning. However, the officials have proceeded since they did not present themselves for questioning. Reports also mentioned that while Fahadh Faasil obtained a loan with his Alappuzha address. Amala Paul bought a S class Benz in Puducherry, claiming to rent a one-room space in a building. However, reports state that police have discovered multiple people using the same address for registration.

The leading lady had earlier issued a statement in response to the allegations. Stating that she has done no unlawful activity, the actor had asked people to not divide on basis of regions considering she works across languages. “I feel I have the right to speak against these unwanted speculations and harassment caused to me and my family, despite paying taxes of more than a crore this year alone. And especially now, even when the respective authorities have found no unlawful act on my part. I am an Indian citizen and assumed that I have every right to work and own any asset throughout our nation freely,” she had said in a statement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd