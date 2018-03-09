Fahadh Faasil, Suraj Venjaramoodu to work with B Unnikrishnan

Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu will share screen space again in a film, which will be directed by B Unnikrishnan. Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu will share screen space again in a film, which will be directed by B Unnikrishnan.

After delivering an endearing performance together in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu will share screen space again in a film, which will be directed by B Unnikrishnan.

Sajeev Pazhoor, who wrote the acclaimed Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, will be writing the story for this film. Filmmaker Dileesh Nair will co-write the screenplay of the film with Unnikrishnan.

Composer Rahul Raj will score the music. Shameer Muhammed will take care of editing and Praveen Varma will handle the costumes. The untitled project is a satire and will go on floors in May, said reports.

It also stars senior actors Siddique and Mahendran in important roles and will also reportedly introduce a slew of new faces.

Fahadh has worked with Unnikrishnan in Pramani, which had superstar Mammootty in the lead role.

Unnikrishnan’s previous outing was Villian, which was his fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. The film which released amid huge hype received poor reviews and it also failed to make a dent at the box office.

Unnikrishnan had accused the media of willingly berating his previous film as it is biased against him. He said Villian would have been celebrated as a ‘classic’ if the film had some other director’s name on it. “There is no film that has satisfied everyone,” Unnikrishnan told Manorama News when asked his reaction to mixed reviews for his film. “I read many reviews and I found them pathetic. I have done film reviews in the past very seriously,” he had said while justifying his stance on film reviews.

Unnikrishnan, however, has assembled a solid cast and crew for his upcoming project to redeem himself at the box office this time.

In another news, Fahadh was one of the leading contenders for the best actor male award in the recently announced Kerala State Film Awards for his performance as a thief in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. However, the top honour was eventually bagged by actor Indrans for his work in Aalorukkam.

