Fahadh Faasil on National Award win: I’ll continue to do films that excite me

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which was directed by Dileesh Pothan, bagged several top honors at the 65th National Film Awards on Friday. Actor Fahadh Faasil won the best supporting actor (male) award for his performance as a petty thief in the drama, that also became a successful venture at the box office.

“When I began acting, my biggest fear was whether the audience will appreciate the kind of films I do. It is because I was born a Malayalee, I’m able to do such films. I feel blessed and very happy,” Fahadh, who is shooting for director Amal Neerad’s next, told the media.

“Whenever I work with Amal, something good happens in my life. While shooting for Iyobinte Pusthakam I won Kerala State awards and I also got engaged (to Nazriya Nazim),” he recalled.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum was named the best Malayalam film and its writer Sajeev Pazhoor won the recognition in the best original screenplay category. It may be recalled that the film, which was unanimously liked by critics and the audience, failed to make a cut in the recently announced Kerala State Film Awards.

“I don’t expect to win awards while working in films. I want my films to make money first. Awards and all can come later,” said Fahadh.

“I was afraid of the commercial viability of this film (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum), but Dileesh was very confident and assured that this film will be appreciated by the masses and will become a bigger hit than Maheshinte Prathikaaram,” revealed the National Award winner.

He also added that the film was a different experience to him as an actor. “It is by far the most challenging role I have played. The story of this film happens at a police station. In real life, I have never stepped inside a police station so far. I’m not sure about the future though.”

“I was completely unaware of the way a police station works. But, I played a character, who is a regular at a police station. The director and my fellow actors helped me to understand my character and improved my performance,” added the actor.

“Dileesh is one of the finest directors I have worked with. He will ask actors to suggest what we want to do in a scene and work on it. It makes him stands out from the rest,” quipped Fahadh Faasil.

Fahadh’s hit film Take Off also bagged two National Awards, including a special mention award and best production design award (Santhosh Raman). The debut of editor Mahesh Narayan, which was inspired by real events, had Parvathy in the lead role.

Fahadh Faasil congratulated his fellow cast and crew of Take Off for winning the coveted awards.

He said his approach to cinema will remain the same. “I will continue to do films that excite me. I won’t change my methods because I got an award like this,” said the actor.

