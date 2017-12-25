Fahadh Faasil arrested for tax evasion, let out on bail

Actor Fahadh Faasil Actor Fahadh Faasil

Actor Fahadh Faasil who was booked recently for allegedly evading tax was arrested on Monday for the same and let off on bail. The Velaikkaran actor’s arrest was recorded after he appeared before the Crime Branch on Monday. He was booked for registering his high-end luxury car in Puducherry to avoid tax.

According to media reports, the actor admitted that it was his mistake and agreed to pay the fine as well. He was let off for a bond of Rs 50,000 as Fahadh had an anticipatory bail in hand. In the hearing last week, Fahadh’s counsel had said that the actor paid Rs 19 lakh as tax in Kerala after the accusations came up.

A case was filed against Fahadh after he allegedly used fake documents to register his car in Pondicherry. A resident of Kerala, the actor had obtained loan using his Kerala address to buy the car. But he had also allegedly forged documents to prove that he is a resident of the union territory.

Notably Amala Paul is also accused of the same. The actor has moved the Kerala High Court for anticipatory bail. A similar case has been filed against actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi.

The Regional Transport Commissioner’s office in Thiruvananthapuram has been cracking down for the past month on the thriving business of Kerala residents getting their high-end cars registered in Puducherry to take advantage of low taxes there.

Last seen in the away hit Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Fahadh Faasil recently made his debut in Kollywood with Mohan Raja’s Velaikkaran. The film also starred Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara. Fahadh plays a rich capitalist industrialist who doesn’t play by the rules for personal profit.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd