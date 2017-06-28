Fahadh Faasil and director Anwar Rasheed to team up for Trance. See photo

Fahadh Faasil will be seen in Anwar Rasheed’s directorial titled, Trance. Fahadh Faasil will be seen in Anwar Rasheed’s directorial titled, Trance.

Fahadh Faasil has signed a new film titled Trance, which will be directed by National Award-winning director Anwar Rasheed. This project comes as a surprise as the director will be making a comeback after a gap of five years. His last feature film Ustad Hotel starring Dulquer Salmaan fetched him the National Award. After this film, the director worked on a short film for the anthology series Anchu Sundharikal. Since then, the director turned producer for films such as Bangalore Days, Premam and Comrade in America. All the three films have done extremely well. Especially Premam and Bangalore Days have fans from across the country.

The collaboration with Fahadh Faasil in Trance is special, and fans are looking forward to something interesting like Ustad Hotel. Everyone is expecting Anwar to impress the masses with another unique subject. The release date, for now, has been set as April 2018. Amal Neerad, the director of the recent film Comrade In America, will be cranking the camera for this project.

Fahadh, in the meanwhile, is super busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. In Malayalam, his movie Role Models, touted to be a fun-filled family entertainment, released recently. It received a lukewarm response and moderate ratings from the critics. He is looking forward to Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Aannengilum Alenkilum and Carbon. He is also making his Tamil debut this year and will be seen in two Kollywood film, Velaikkaran starring Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara, and Aneethi Kathaigal starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

