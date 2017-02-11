Ezra vs Singam 3 box office: Prithviraj’s horror film beats Suriya’s Si3 in Kerala

Ezra beats Suriya’s Si3 at the Kerala box office Ezra beats Suriya’s Si3 at the Kerala box office

The actors and producers of Ezra are now a happy lot as the film has received a terrific welcome from the fans at the box office in Kerala, giving its leading man, Prithviraj, the biggest opening of his career. The film opened at the box office by collecting over Rs 2 crore, which is touted to be the 4th best opening for a Malayalam film in the state.

According to reports, Ezra has earned Rs 2.61 crores at the Kerala box office, beating the collection of Suriya’s highly anticipated film Singam 3, which collected Rs 2.32 crore on its opening day on Thursday. The latest horror flick has earned Rs 16.82 lakh from multiplex screens in Kochi, where the film finished 55 shows in one day. “THANK YOU..for presenting EZRA with one among the biggest ever openings for a film in Kerala and for all the support and appreciation. Cheers!,” Prithviraj said in a Facebook post.

The supernatural thriller is running to packed houses on the second day as well. The film’s leading lady, Priya Anand, is also happy with the kind of response her debut Malayalam film is receiving from the fans and the media. She posted a picture on her Instagram account showing a housefull board at a theatre even as she continues to promote the film in Kerala.

Our director #JayK and @PrithviOfficial !! Happiness is evident from their faces! 😁👍🏼👍🏼#EZRA opened with humongous first day gross! pic.twitter.com/TziYFs8S3g — POFFACTIO ™ (@Poffactio) February 11, 2017

Reports said that film theatres have added extra shows to accommodate the interests of the audience as Ezra is now holding the number one spot at the box office.

In Hebrew, Ezra means “cry for help,” which is also linked to the theme of the film. The director has explored Kerala’s Jewish background, a road less travelled by the filmmakers in the Malayalam film industry.

The film is majorly shot at Fort Kochi, which was once home to a thriving-Jewish community. However, now it only has a handful of Jews living in the area, who serve as the living testimony to their community’s long history in the God’s own country.

