Ezra movie spoiler leak: Prithviraj requests fans not to kill suspense

After being delayed for over two months, actor Prithviraj’s highly-anticipated horror flick Ezra released on Friday to an encouraging response in Kerala. Buoyed by the box office reception, the actor thanked his fans, while also requesting them not to spoil the experience of watching the supernatural suspense by revealing its plot.

“A big thank you and a humble request! There are numerous forwards floating around FB, WhatsApp and other platforms revealing the plot and the suspense of #EZRA. I fail to understand the motivation behind this want to spoil the experience for people yet to watch the movie (sic),” he posted on his Facebook page.

Ezra is said to be a first-of-its-kind and an honest attempt in making a horror film in Malayalam by newcomer director Jay K. “As an actor proud to have taken a step to try something truly different in Malayalam, I would be greatly obliged if this is stopped and discouraged. And THANK YOU..for presenting EZRA with one among the biggest ever openings for a film in Kerala and for all the support and appreciation. Cheers!(sic),” he added.

The film opened on about 130 packed screens in Kerala on Friday and is said to be at par with Suriya’s Singam 3, which hit more than 218 screens on Thursday. In Ezra, Jay has explored the Jewish history of Kerala and is produced by Mukesh Mehta, C V Sarathy and A V Anoop under the E4 Entertainment and AVA Productions banner. The film stars Prithviraj, Priya Anand, Sudev Nair, Tovino Thomas among others in pivotal roles.

