Ezra actor Ann Sheetal bags role in Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Ann Sheetal to play the female lead in Dulquer Salmaan’s film Ann Sheetal to play the female lead in Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Mollywood’s newcomer Ann Sheetal is on a roll as she has bagged an important role in Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film. The actor who made her debut with Prithviraj’s recently released supernatural drama, Ezra, will be playing the female lead in the film, directed by debutant Salam Bhukari.

The film, set in the backdrop of Fort Kochi, will go on the floors in May. Writers Sivaprasad and Bipin Chandran have penned the script for the untitled film, in which Dulquer will be playing a role called Kochikkaran, said reports.The film stars Lal, Renji Panicker, Chemban Vinod, Vinayakan, Shekhar Menon among others in pivotal roles.

Young actor Ann couldn’t have asked for more at this point of her career. She is basking in the success of her latest film even as her brief appearance has garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience. She played the role of a Rosy, Christian girl living in Jew Town in Mattanchery, in the second half of the story that is set in the pre-independence era.

More from the world of Entertainment:

On the other hand, Dulquer, who began the year 2017 on a strong note with a super hit film, Jomonte Suviseshangal, also has quite an interesting line up of projects in the pipeline. Currently, the actor is busy with his upcoming romantic action film, CIA. For those who just came in, CIA does not mean Central Intelligence Agency but Comrade in America.

Dulquer plays the character of Aji Mathew, a communist supporter hailing from Kottayam. He goes to the US in search of his girlfriend and runs into trouble in the foreign country, even as he discovers new things about his love interest. The film is directed by Amal Neerad. Newcomer Karthika Muralidharan plays the female lead, while John Vijay, Soubin Shahir, Jinu Joseph among others play important roles in the film. It is jointly produced under the banner Amal Neerad Productions and Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd