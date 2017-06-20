E The Movie teaser: Gautami Tadimalla’s comeback film in Malayalam is a supernatural thriller, watch video

Gautami Tadimalla’s E teaser released Gautami Tadimalla’s E teaser released

The teaser of actor’s Gautami Tadimalla’s upcoming supernatural thriller, E The Movie, was launched on Tuesday. The little over one-minute video gives the sneak peek into what the filmmakers have in store for the audience: a terror-inducing horror thriller. While the teaser does not give away much about the story, the visuals and background score of the promo video, indeed, evokes a lot of curiosity.

According to a synopsis provided by the filmmakers, E The Movie follows the “mysterious event from the past that comes to haunt Malathi Menon (Gautami) and reveals a hidden secret.” The film is special for Gautami as it marks her comeback in Malayalam film after a gap of 16 years. Her Telugu film Manamantha was dubbed into Malayalam and released as Vismayam last year. However, it has been more than 16 years since she acted in a straight Malayalam film. Her last original Malayalam film was Varum Varunnu Vannu that came out in 2003.

Talking about the film, Gautami said during a Facebook live chat, “It is a thriller. It has a horror element to it. It’s a supernatural thriller as they call it. But there is so much more to the film. It is about human relationships: mother’s love for the child, friendship, beginning of a relationship and an end of a relationship. There is a lot of laughter, songs and music and we have a wonderful cast.” Barring Gautami, the film’s cast is made up of mostly newcomers.

The film is bankrolled by Amin Surani and Sangeeth Sivan production and is directed by Kukku Surendran. The film is based on writer Rohan Bajaj’s The Unknown. And the film has music by Rahul Raj. It will open in theatres on August 11.

