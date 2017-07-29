Dulquer Salmaan’s fans go gaga after getting the first look at his daughter Maryam Ameerah. See photo

This picture of Dulquer Salmaan with wife Amal and a baby has gone viral on social media. This picture of Dulquer Salmaan with wife Amal and a baby has gone viral on social media.

Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya were blessed with a baby girl on May 5. Since then, he has been posting cute baby related posts on his Instagram account. However, fans are yet to get a look at his daughter that he seems to adore. However, a picture of Dulquer, Amal and an adorable baby has now gone viral.

The three of them look great together and so fans have assumed that the baby is his little girl Maryam Ameerah. The star himself has, however, not posted any photo of his daughter as of now. When he had announced the birth of his daughter, he had written an emotional note on Facebook, which read, “For all the immense love all of you shower upon us. For all the undying support you give us. For always rooting for us to do our best. Every release, every event, every news of our lives you all share in our joy. In return I can only return our happiness, joy and gratitude. Today is unforgettable in more ways than one. My life just changed forever. We’ve been blessed with a drop of heaven. At long last my biggest dream came true. I got my princess. Amu got a mini version of herself. #mygirl #babyboo #princessdiaries #blessed #amume&boo #entirefamilies wrappedaroundherpinkie.”

The star, who celebrated his birthday on July 28, was in Chennai to launch the teaser of his upcoming bilingual SOLO, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film will be released in Tamil and Malayalam and teaser has already piqued the interest of the audience. At the press meet, Dulquer said, “Solo is a very courageous film. Making an anthology series is not a simple task. We had to put in the effort of making four films. ‘Solo’ has great visuals, great music and I am very lucky to be a part of this project.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd