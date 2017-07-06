Dulquer Salmaan wishes Pranav Mohanlal aka Appu for his debut, and fans can’t stop talking about the two star kids’ friendship

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Pranav Mohanlal for his debut film and his heartfelt note is going viral on social media. Dulquer Salmaan wishes Pranav Mohanlal for his debut film and his heartfelt note is going viral on social media.

Pranav Mohanlal, son of one of Malayalam film industry’s superstars – Mohanlal is debuting as an actor with a film titled Aadhi. His father had shared the first look motion poster, and the shoot for the film is set to begin. Taking this opportunity, current heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan wished his close friend Appu aka Pranav Mohanlal all the best. Dulquer, son of another superstar of the industry – Mammootty debuted much earlier and has already amassed a huge fan following.

He took to his official Facebook page to wish Pranav and wrote, “Wishing my dearest Appu (Pranav Mohanlal) the very best for the first day of shoot for his new film !! I know how hard he’s been working on his stunts and everything. It’s going to be a real treat for everyone !! You’re gonna rock and we all know it. 😘😘❤❤”

This wish from one star kid to another has gone viral on social media. Especially Mammukka and Lalettan’s fans are quite happy that the two of them are friends. Dulquer and Pranav have been friends from when they were kids, and they have grown up together. So, the CIA actor’s support and wishes for his close friend comes as no surprise.

Dulquer is currently working on multiple projects like his cameo in Parava, the bilingual biopic of veteran actor Savitri directed by Nag Ashwin, Benjoy Nambiar’s SOLO, untitled Srinath Rajendran film in which he plays the role of Sukumara Kurup and there are also reports of the actor having signed his next Tamil project after OK Kanmani, which is expected to be directed by debutante Ra Karthik. He was last seen in Comrade In America directed by Amal Neerad.

