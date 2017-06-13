Dulquer Salmaan to romance four heroines in his next Tamil film

Dulquer Salmaan signs his next Tamil film Dulquer Salmaan signs his next Tamil film

After winning over Tamil audience with his performance in O Kadhal Kanmani that came out in 2015, Dulquer Salmaan focused on his career in the Malayalam film industry. During this period, he has delivered five box office hits in a row in Malayalam cinema. The actor has now signed a Tamil film, which will be helmed by debutant director Ra Karthik.

Billed as a romantic drama, the film will have four leading ladies. The untitled project will be bankrolled by Kenanya Films ans George C Williams will handle the camera. Dheena Dhayalan will be scoring the tunes, Sreekar Prasad will take care of the editing. The makers, however, are yet to reveal the full details of other cast members.

He will also be playing the role of late actor Gemini Ganesan in a biopic based on legendary female actor Savitri. It is a bilingual film and will release in Telugu as Mahanati and Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil. The shooting of the film is underway and director Nag Ashwin will be wielding the megaphone. Keerthy Suresh will play Savitri, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play a key role in the film.

Earlier this month, Dulquer wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Malayalam film Solo, a romantic thriller. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film is said to be an anthology of five films. Neha Sharma plays the lead role, while Bollywood actor Dino Morea will also make his debut in Malayalam with this film.

Solo has a huge star cast including Arthi Venkatesh, Sruthi Hariharan, Dhansika, Sai Tamhankar, Ann Augustine, Deepti Sati, Nassar among others.

